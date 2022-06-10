comscore Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on first sale today at 12 pm: Here's all you need to know
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

The smartphone was launched in May this year and was scheduled to go on sale on May 26 itself. It comes with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset, support for 33W flash charge and more.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G was launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs 19,990. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset, a triple rear camera setup and support for 33W flash charge. The smartphone was earlier scheduled to go on sale on May 26, however, that did not happen. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India starting today. Also Read - Alleged Realme V21 with up to 8GB RAM spotted on TENAA certification site

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G pricing, sale offers

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is launched in two variants in India. The 6GB +128GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999, the 8 GB+128 GB storage variant costs Rs 21,999. The phone will be available in India via its first on Amazon India, Realme.com and retail stores at 12pm, starting today. Also Read - Dizo Watch D launched in India with big 1.8-inch screen at Rs 1,999: Check features, sale date

It comes in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black colour variants. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition to launch soon

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor and Arm Mali-G68 GPU that are coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Coming to the camera, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro sports a triple rear camera consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 4cm Macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

On the battery front, the phone 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart charge technology. Realme says that this battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 31 minutes and up to 100 percent in just 70 minutes. Additional features include dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro comes in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black colour variants.

  Published Date: June 10, 2022 10:52 AM IST

