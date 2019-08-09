comscore Realme offers available on Flipkart Independence Day Sale: price, discount
Realme smartphone offers available during Flipkart Independence Day Sale: Check out the top deals

The discount offers are currently available as part of the Flipkart Independence Day Sale. It is set to go on till August 10, 2019 midnight so interested buyers should hurry and head to Flipkart.

  Published: August 9, 2019 6:09 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (17)

Smartphone maker Realme has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to offer attractive discounts on its devices. These discounts are currently available as part of the Flipkart Independence Day Sale. The sale offers will be available till August 10, 2019 midnight so interested buyers should hurry and head to Flipkart. Flipkart is already offering a 10 percent discount on all purchases done with an ICICI issued credit or debit card. As per the announcement, Realme 2 Pro, 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme X, and Realme C1 are available.

Realme offers details

Realme 2 Pro with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 10,490 after a flat Rs 500 off on Flipkart and realme.com. Moving to the second device, Realme 3 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. Buyers can get the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 15,999. The second and third variant mentioned here will come with optional no-cost EMI options.

The company has also put all three variants of Realme 3 on sale. According to Realme offers available, the Realme 3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 8,499. The 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is available for Rs 9,499 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is available for Rs 10,499. The top-end variant of Realme 3 is also available with an optional no-cost EMI offer for up to 6 months.

Interested buyers can get the Realme X with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is available for Rs 19,999. Buyers can also opt for the optional no-cost EMI offer for up to 6 months with 4GB RAM and 128GB variant. The smartphone maker is also offering its Realme 3i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 7,999. The second variant of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 9,999 with a similar no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months. Realme C1 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is the last device on the sale. The company has priced it for Rs 6,999.

Realme 3 Pro and Realme X specifications

Features Realme 3 Pro Realme X
Price 13999 16999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP 16MP
Battery 4,045mAh 3,765mAh

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 1,699 रुपये वाले एनुअल प्रीपेड रिचार्ज की वैलिडिटी 3 महीने बढ़ाकर 15 महीने की

Vivo iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 855 Plus चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Apple का फोल्डेबल डिवाइस 2021 तक आने की उम्मीद

Best DTH Plan : Dish TV, Tata Sky और Airtel Digital TV के बेस्ट प्लान

Samsung ने Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour एडिशन लॉन्च किया

