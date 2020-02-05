Realme U1 price drop on all variants for limited time

Realme is offering Rs 500 discount on all Realme U1 variants on its website. The offer is for a limited time from February 1 to February 29. The base variant of Realme U1 after the discount is available for Rs 7,999 on Realme.com. It seems that the same offer is valid on Amazon India as well.

The Realme U1 recently received a price cut and it was officially available at Rs 8,499 starting price. The smartphone comes in three different variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. At present, consumers can buy it at Rs 7,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. The available color options include Fiery Gold, Ambitious Black, and Brave Blue.

Realme U1: Specifications and features

The Realme U1 packs a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under the hood. The smartphone comes with a big 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It offers a waterdrop-style notch design. On the software front, the device was launched with Android Oreo OS, with Color OS 5.2 UI overlay baked on top. Realme has already updated it to Android 9 Pie.

On the imaging front, the Realme U1 is equipped with a dual-lens rear camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The selfie-centric smartphone features a 25-megapixel front-facing lens, which is aided by a bunch of AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE support. It features a small 3,500mAh battery.

Features Realme U1 Price 7999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,500mAh

