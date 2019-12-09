comscore Realme U1 gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out new price, features
Realme U1 gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price, offers, features

The Realme U1 smartphone has received a price cut on Amazon India, and is now available for Rs 8,495. For the same price, the company is selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Realme U1 com

The Realme U1 smartphone has received a price cut on Amazon India, and is now available for Rs 8,495. For the same price, the company is selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Realme U1 comes in Fiery Gold, Ambitious Black, and Brave Blue color options. To recall, the Realme U1 was launched in India in November 2018.

Some of the highlights of the Realme U1 are a waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, a 6.3-inch display, and Helio P70 SoC. Besides, in April this year, the Realme U1 officially received a price cut, and its base variant’s price was reduced to Rs 9,999. Later, Realme was offering this handset was for Rs 8,999.

Now, the Realme U1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 8,495 in India. The e-commerce giant is also giving up to Rs 7,450 discount on the exchange of an old phone. Amazon India has also listed no-cost EMI options for the purchase of the Realme U1.

Realme U1 specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Realme U1 packs a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under the hood. The smartphone comes with a big 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It offers a waterdrop-style notch design. On the software front, the device was launched with Android Oreo OS, with Color OS 5.2 UI overlay baked on top. Earlier this year, the handset received Android 9 Pie OS.

Realme XT 730G, Realme Airpods-like true wireless earphones will launch on December 17 in India

Realme XT 730G, Realme Airpods-like true wireless earphones will launch on December 17 in India

On the imaging front, the Realme U1 is equipped with a dual-lens rear camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The selfie-centric smartphone features a 25-megapixel front-facing lens, which is aided by a bunch of AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE support. It features a small 3,500mAh battery.

Features Realme U1
Price 8495
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,500mAh

