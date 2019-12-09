The Realme U1 smartphone has received a price cut on Amazon India, and is now available for Rs 8,495. For the same price, the company is selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Realme U1 comes in Fiery Gold, Ambitious Black, and Brave Blue color options. To recall, the Realme U1 was launched in India in November 2018.

Some of the highlights of the Realme U1 are a waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, a 6.3-inch display, and Helio P70 SoC. Besides, in April this year, the Realme U1 officially received a price cut, and its base variant’s price was reduced to Rs 9,999. Later, Realme was offering this handset was for Rs 8,999.

Now, the Realme U1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 8,495 in India. The e-commerce giant is also giving up to Rs 7,450 discount on the exchange of an old phone. Amazon India has also listed no-cost EMI options for the purchase of the Realme U1.

Realme U1 specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Realme U1 packs a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under the hood. The smartphone comes with a big 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It offers a waterdrop-style notch design. On the software front, the device was launched with Android Oreo OS, with Color OS 5.2 UI overlay baked on top. Earlier this year, the handset received Android 9 Pie OS.

On the imaging front, the Realme U1 is equipped with a dual-lens rear camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The selfie-centric smartphone features a 25-megapixel front-facing lens, which is aided by a bunch of AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE support. It features a small 3,500mAh battery.

Features Realme U1 Price 8495 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,500mAh

