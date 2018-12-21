Realme U1 available online with Rs 1,500 instant discount: Everything you need to know

Last month, Realme launched its latest selfie-centric smartphone, called Realme U1, in India with a price tag of Rs 11,999. Now, the smartphone will be available with a sweet discount. The company announced the latest offer on Twitter.

The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Realme U1 has received up to Rs 1,500 instant discount. It will be available for purchase between December 21 and January 2 via Amazon India, provided the customers use their HDFC Debit debit or credit card while purchasing. One can also purchase the 4GB/64GB variant with the same discount via Amazon India at 12:00PM on December 26. The price of the 4GB/64GB configuration is Rs 14,499.

This festive season we are back with an offer that makes it easier for you to own #RealmeU1 with up to INR 1500 instant discount on HDFC Deb. & Cred. Card EMI.

Get it on Dec. 21 – Jan. 2

3+32GB: https://t.co/xzx2W2NZP1

4+64GB (Available 12PM, Dec. 26th): https://t.co/ePJQ3535pc pic.twitter.com/kplYCwOE3g — Realme (@realmemobiles) December 20, 2018

As for the specifications, the Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU, 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The built-in memory is expandable up to 256GB. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The device offers a large 6.3-inch FHD+ panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is equipped with a 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3. On the photography front, the handset bears a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor, assisted by an LED flash. The setup also offers features such as Portrait Lighting, Bokeh, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Realme has stuffed a 3,500mAh battery. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor as well as an AI Face Unlock feature.