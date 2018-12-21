comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme U1 available online with Rs 1,500 instant discount: Everything you need to know
News

Realme U1 available online with Rs 1,500 instant discount: Everything you need to know

Deals

Realme's smartphone will be available for purchase between December 21 and January 2 via Amazon India.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 9:04 AM IST
realme u1 review lead image

Last month, Realme launched its latest selfie-centric smartphone, called Realme U1, in India with a price tag of Rs 11,999. Now, the smartphone will be available with a sweet discount. The company announced the latest offer on Twitter.

The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Realme U1 has received up to Rs 1,500 instant discount. It will be available for purchase between December 21 and January 2 via Amazon India, provided the customers use their HDFC Debit debit or credit card while purchasing. One can also purchase the 4GB/64GB variant with the same discount via Amazon India at 12:00PM on December 26. The price of the 4GB/64GB configuration is Rs 14,499.

As for the specifications, the Realme U1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU, 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The built-in memory is expandable up to 256GB. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

The device offers a large 6.3-inch FHD+ panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is equipped with a 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3. On the photography front, the handset bears a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor, assisted by an LED flash. The setup also offers features such as Portrait Lighting, Bokeh, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Realme has stuffed a 3,500mAh battery. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor as well as an AI Face Unlock feature.

You Might be Interested

Realme U1

Realme U1

5

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 9:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor V20 to support 960fps video shooting
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.10, Open Beta 1 rolling out to users
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch
thumb-img
News
Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Honor V20 to support 960fps video shooting

Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

TCL lays foundation for its manufacturing facility in Tirupati

Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update

Samsung Mobile most attractive brand in India, Reliance Jio ranks 4th: Report

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update

News

Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update
Realme U1 available online with Rs 1,500 instant discount: Everything you need to know

Deals

Realme U1 available online with Rs 1,500 instant discount: Everything you need to know
Meizu C9 Review

Review

Meizu C9 Review
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

हिंदी समाचार

शेयर्ड वीडियोज के लिए व्हॉट्सएप वेब को मिला Picture-in-Picture फीचर

Realme U1 पर मिल रहा है 1,500 रुपये डिस्काउंट, जानें कैसे खरीदें

PUBG Mobile गेम हुआ नॉच मोबाईल के लिए ऑप्टिमाइज, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Xiaomi Redmi 6A अमेजन पर दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 में हो सकता है Google Pixel 3 की तरह ये फोटोग्राफी फीचर

News

Honor V20 to support 960fps video shooting
News
Honor V20 to support 960fps video shooting
Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

News

Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100
TCL lays foundation for its manufacturing facility in Tirupati

News

TCL lays foundation for its manufacturing facility in Tirupati
Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update

News

Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update
Samsung Mobile most attractive brand in India, Reliance Jio ranks 4th: Report

News

Samsung Mobile most attractive brand in India, Reliance Jio ranks 4th: Report