Realme Watch S Pro goes on sale: Is it worth buying?

Realme Watch S Pro goes on sale in India for the very first time today. The smartwatch was launched in the country last week alongside the Realme Watch S. The Realme Watch S Pro was launched in India with a price of Rs 9,999. With this smartwatch, the Chinese brand aims to take on the likes of Mi Watch, which Xiaomi announced in India earlier this year. Also Read - Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

This is the very first sale of the recently launched Realme Watch S Pro. At Rs 9,999 the smartwatch looks like a good deal. If you are interested to get the smartwatch head over to the Realme and Flipkart website. Similar to the Realme Watch S sale, the Realme Watch S Pro will also be available during a flash sale. So, we suggest you to be quick at shopping. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

Launch offers

The company is offering the silicone straps in four colours including black, blue, green, and orange. That’s not it, Realme is also providing vegan leather strap option to consumers in brown, black, blue, and green. As a part of the launch offer Realme is offering the smartwatch with a 10-percent instant discount on select credit cards and EMI transactions through Flipkart. No-cost EMI option is also available if you wish to get the Pro model. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

The cheaper Realme Watch S was on flash sale on Monday. This one comes at a price of Rs 4,999 in India. The smartwatch’s silicon straps come in four colour options including black, blue, green, and orange. The company also offers vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green.

What Realme Watch S Pro offers

The Realme smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density, 454×454 pixels screen resolution, 450 nits brightness and 2.5D-Corning Gorilla Glass protection. At the launch the company confirmed that an advanced Always-On display will be introduced via an OTA update later. The timeline is yet to be revealed.

The Realme watch is powered by an ARM Cortex M4 processor and includes 15 sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor cycling, swimming, cricket, among others. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance, a 24×7-heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor. The watch is backed by a 420mAh battery and supports features such as step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

Should Realme watch be your next smartwatch?

Realme watch makes a lot of sense for consumers planning to buy a smartwatch under Rs 10,000 in India. The smartwatch offers all the required features starting from various sports modes to health features. It also looks decent and provides a subtle touch to your hand. Overall, in our opinion, at the price, the Realme Watch S Pro makes up for a good deal. Consumers looking for a cheaper watch can go for the base model.