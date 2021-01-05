Realme, as part of its first sale of 2020, has announced a special winter sale in India. The sale includes offers on its wide range of AIoT products including the latest Realme Watch Basic, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro, and more. Read on to see which products are on discounts as part of the sale. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Realme winter sale introduced

The Realme winter sale has now commenced and will go on until January 9 via Realme.com and various other online portals from where the Realme AIoT products are available. Also Read - Realme V15 aka Realme Koi launch confirmed for January 7

The Realme Watch Basic is available for Rs. 3,499 after a discount of Rs. 500 via the company’s website, Flipkart, and Myntra. One additional thing about the offer is that you will get a free silicone strap along with the discounted price. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro start getting Realme UI 2.0 update

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro has also got a price cut of Rs. 500 as part of the offer and will be available for Rs. 3,499 via Realme.com and Amazon India. The Realme Buds Air Pro, the Realme Buds Air Neo, and the Realme Buds Q are also available at a discount of Rs. 500. They are now priced at Rs. 4,499, Rs. 2,199, and Rs. 1,599, respectively.

While the Buds Air Pro is available via Realme.com and Flipkart, the Buds Air Neo and the Buds Q are available via Realme.com, Flipkart, and Myntra.

The Realme Smart Cam 360 is available at Rs. 2,599 after a discount of Rs. 400 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon India. The Realme Band Basic is also on offer and is priced at Rs. 1,299 as part of the sale.

There are offers on other AIoT products. The list includes the Realme Electric Toothbrush Mid M1 at Rs. 1,499 and the Realme Electric Toothbrush Lite at Rs. 699 via the Realme website and Flipkart.

Additionally, the Realme Wireless earbuds are available at Rs. 1,599 (via Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Myntra) after a discount of Rs. 200, the Realme Wired Buds-3 at Rs. 299 (via Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon India) after a discount of Rs. 100, the Realme Tech Backpack at Rs. 1,699 (via Realme.com) after a discount of Rs. 700, and the Realme Adventurer Backpack at Rs. 999 (also via Realme.com) after a discount of Rs. 500.

The winter sale also includes offers on Realme smart TVs (32-inch from at Rs. 13,999, 43-inch at Rs. 22,999, 55-inch SLED at Rs. 39,999), the Realme C12 (now from Rs. 8,499), the Realme C11 (now from Rs. 6,999), the Realme 6 (now from Rs. 11,999), the Realme 6 Pro (now from Rs. 15,999), the Realme Narzo 20 Pro (now from Rs. 13,999), the Realme X3 (now from Rs. 21,999), the Realme X3 Superzoom (now from Rs. 23,999), the Realme X50 Pro (now from Rs. 31,999), and the Realme 18W 20,000mAh power bank (now at Rs. 1,499).