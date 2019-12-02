comscore Realme Winter Sale: Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme Winter Sale: Check discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 3 and more
News

Realme Winter Sale: Check discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 3 and more

Deals

he Realme Winter Sale is for five days from December 1 to December 5. Realme is also providing up to 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 on select smartphones.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 5:38 PM IST
realme-winter-sale-2019

Realme has started a ‘Winter Sale’ on its website, where the company is offering decent discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme 3 smartphones until Thursday, December 5. The Realme Winter Sale is for five days from December 1 to December 5. Realme is also providing up to 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 on select smartphones.

During the Realme Winter Sale, consumers will get coupons worth up to Rs 1,000 to on purchasing the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3, and Realme 3i. The company is offering no-cost EMI options through Bajaj Finserv and an additional Rs 500 discount through Cashify.

Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update; confirms company

Also Read

Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update; confirms company

In terms of offers, the latest Realme 5 Pro will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000 from regular retail price of Rs 13,999. Till December 5, the base variant of the Realme 5 Pro will cost you Rs 12,999. The other two variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM will be available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

Similarly, the Realme X is discounted by Rs 1,000, and it’ll be made available at Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 16,999. The Realme X comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also armed with a 3,765mAh battery and 20W fast charging feature.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Watch Video: Realme 5s Unboxing

On the other hand, the Realme C2 is also discounted by Rs 500. The base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be available for Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 6,499. Similarly, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model will be available for Rs 6,999 after the discount.

Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 5:38 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
Realme 3

Realme 3

8499

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president
News
Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president
Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Features

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

News

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch on December 5

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch on December 5

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

News

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Winter Sale: Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Deals

Realme Winter Sale: Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more
New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

News

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more
Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019
Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update

News

Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update
Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Watch GT 2 भारत में 5 दिसंबर को होगी लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

दिसंबर में लॉन्च होंगे Vivo V17, Realme XT 730G और Galaxy S10 Lite समेत ये फोन

Vivo Y9s फोन 4 रियर कैमरा सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL Rs 999 Prepaid Plan : बीएसएनएल ने लॉन्च किया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन का नया कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, ये है कीमत

News

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch
News
Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch
Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president

News

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president
New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

News

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more
Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

News

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched
Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12

News

Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12