Realme Winter Sale: Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme has started a ‘Winter Sale’ on its website, where the company is offering decent discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme 3 smartphones until Thursday, December 5. The Realme Winter Sale is for five days from December 1 to December 5. Realme is also providing up to 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 on select smartphones.

During the Realme Winter Sale, consumers will get coupons worth up to Rs 1,000 to on purchasing the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3, and Realme 3i. The company is offering no-cost EMI options through Bajaj Finserv and an additional Rs 500 discount through Cashify.

In terms of offers, the latest Realme 5 Pro will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000 from regular retail price of Rs 13,999. Till December 5, the base variant of the Realme 5 Pro will cost you Rs 12,999. The other two variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM will be available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

Similarly, the Realme X is discounted by Rs 1,000, and it’ll be made available at Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 16,999. The Realme X comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also armed with a 3,765mAh battery and 20W fast charging feature.

Features Realme X Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

Watch Video: Realme 5s Unboxing

On the other hand, the Realme C2 is also discounted by Rs 500. The base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be available for Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 6,499. Similarly, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model will be available for Rs 6,999 after the discount.

Features Realme C2 Price 5999 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh