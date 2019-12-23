Realme Winter Sale: Check discounts on Realme 3i and Realme C2 today

Realme started its ‘Winter Sale’ once again on Flipkart and Realme.com on December 21. Today is the last day of the ‘Realme Winter Sale’, and today the company is offering discounts on Realme C2 and Realme 3i. Additionally, consumers will also be able to avail up to Rs 1,500 instant discount using ICICI Bank credit cards. Realme is also providing up to 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 on select smartphones.

During the Realme Winter Sale, consumers will get Rs 500 off on Realme C2 and Rs 2,000 off on Realme 3i, notes company. Realme’s website has listed no-cost EMI option and an additional Rs 500 discount through Cashify exchange program.

In terms of offers, the Realme C2 is also discounted by Rs 500. The base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be available for Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 6,499. Similarly, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model will be available for Rs 6,999 after the discount.

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched in India in the month of April. The handset comes with a dewdrop notch display, and 4,000mAh battery. It features a dual-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera.

Coming to the Realme 3i, the company is offering Rs 2,000 discount, which is essentially on the 4GB RAM model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model was launched for Rs 9,999, but it is now available at Rs 7,999 in this sale. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be purchased at Rs 1,000 discount at Rs 6,999.

The Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. You also get a Dewdrop-style display with this Realme phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, which is backed by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is fueled by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech.

