News

Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 discounted on Flipkart: Check prices

Deals

During the Flipkart Mobiles sale, the e-commerce giant is offering tempting deals on a few phones, including Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 and more.

  • Published: March 24, 2020 10:01 AM IST
Realme X2 (2)

Flipkart just recently wrapped up its Big Shopping Days sale and is now hosting yet another sale. The latest Flipkart Mobiles sale is already live and will continue until March 26. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering tempting deals on a few phones, including Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 and more. The company is offering different exchange offers and bank offers on several mobile phones.

iPhone XS, Realme X2 and more discounted on Flipkart

To begin with, the Apple iPhone XS is currently at a very low price. Interested buyers can get the iPhone XS for Rs 52,999. The entry-level 64GB storage model of the iPhone XS was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 99,900. Flipkart is also giving a 5 percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit and debit cards. One can also get up to Rs 11,850 off on exchange of an old device.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 can be purchased for Rs 19,999 in India, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price is set Rs 24,999 in India. You can get the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration for the mentioned price. In addition to this, Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 11,850 discount on the exchange of an old phone, making the deal more tempting.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is also on sale, and it can be bought for Rs 12,990. For the same price, Flipkart is selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Vivo Z1 Pro. Customers can get Rs 1,000 off on all prepaid transactions. Additionally, you can also avail a 5 percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Here too, buyers can get Rs 11,850 discount on the exchange of an old handset.

As per Flipkart’s website, the Realme X2 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 14,999. The device is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 16,999, but you can get Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange value. Apart from this, there is also up to Rs 13,850 discount offer on exchange. Notably, you will have to check on Flipkart the extra Rs 2,000 regular exchange value offer is available for you or not depending on area you are currently living in.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 10:01 AM IST

