comscore Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart: How to get it
Realme X2 Pro now available for as low as Rs 23,999 on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

The Realme X2 Pro is currently available with a price label of Rs 27,999 in India. If you act quick, you can get the Realme X2 Pro at a price of Rs 23,999 via Flipkart.

  Published: March 21, 2020 11:21 AM IST
The Realme X2 Pro is currently listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 27,999. For the same price, the e-commerce giant is selling the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. However, if you act quick, you can get the Realme X2 Pro at a price of Rs 23,999 via Flipkart. During Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale, the company is giving Rs 4,000 off over regular exchange value.

So, the regular price of the Realme X2 Pro is Rs 27,999 in India. However, if you exchange your old smartphone, Flipkart will give Rs 4,000 off the regular exchange value. So, even if the exchange value of your smartphone is nothing, you’ll get a discount of Rs 4,000, making the effective price of the smartphone Rs 23,999. Furthermore, one can even get a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

As per Flipkart’s website, the Realme X2 Pro buyers can also get up to Rs 15,850 discount on exchange of an old device. As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging. The company claims this tech can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. For photography, the smartphone equips a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, which Realme says is faster and more accurate than before. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

  Published Date: March 21, 2020 11:21 AM IST

