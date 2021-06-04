Realme X7 Max 5G goes on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart: Should you buy?

Realme X7 Max 5G is all set to go on sale in India for the very first time today. The 5G smartphone will be available for grabs on Flipkart as well as Realme website. The Realme X7 Max starts at a price of Rs 26,999 and goes up till 29,999 in India. As a part of the launch offer, buyers will get host of discount offers on purchasing the Realme X7 Max in India today. With the X7 Max, Realme aims to take on the likes of phones such as OnePlus Nord, among others. Also Read - Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

Realme X7 Max 5G price in India

Realme X7 Max comes in two RAM and storage variants. The base model of the Realme smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 26,999. The top-end model of the Realme X7 Max comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 29,999. The phone comes in three colour options including Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way. The sale on Flipkart and Realme.com begins from 12pm today. Also Read - Realme Dizo Star 300, Star 500 feature phones leak to compete with Nokia

The Realme Smart TV 4K is also set to go on sale in India today. Similar to the smartphone, the Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch and 50-inch will go on sale at 12noon on Flipkart and Realme.com. The 43-inch Realme Smart TV 4K comes at a price of Rs 27,999 while the 50-inch variant comes at Rs 39,999.

Realme X7 Max specifications

Realme X7 Max comes packed with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Realme X7 Max 5G comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart fast charging. The phone comes bundled with a 65W charger.

On the camera front, the Realme X7 Max comes packed with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the Realme smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

So, should you buy the Realme X7 Max 5G? Well, for the price, the latest Realme smartphone brings powerful specifications as well as gorgeous design. Starting from cameras to performance to battery backup paired with fast charging support, the Realme X7 Max offers everything you need your smartphone to provide. Read our review to know more.