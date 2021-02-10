Realme X7 Pro 5G India sale today on Flipkart: See offers, price and more

Realme recently introduced the Realme X7 series, consisting of the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro in India. The elder sibling out of the two, the Pro variant, is now on sale in the country. Also Read - Realme Race series with 12GB RAM could launch as Realme GT in India

The Realme X7 Pro comes with several highlights such as 5G, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 65W fast charging technology, a 120Hz AMOLED display. Here’s all you need to know before buying the Realme smartphone. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Realme Narzo 30 and Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch

Realme X7 Pro Price, Availability, Offers

The Realme X7 Pro will be available to buy in India starting today via the e-commerce site Flipkart. The phone can also be bought via Realme.com and leading offline stores. It comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As a reminder, it comes in a single RAM/Storage variant. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 officially teased, India launch tipped sooner than expected

As for the Flipkart offers, interested buyers, can avail a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards, a 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, no-cost EMI. Additionally, there is an option to avail the ‘Real Upgrade Program’ so that you will have to pay only 70 percent of the total price of the device.

People can also get a flat Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,500 on the use of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards and EMI transactions, respectively. These offers are available via the company’s website.

Realme X7 Pro Features, Specs

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole in the top left corner. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as mentioned earlier.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging tech and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

Additionally, the Realme X7 Pro gets an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes in Fantasy and Mystic Black color options.