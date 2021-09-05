Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro gets a massive discount of up to Rs 3,000

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro, the premium smartphones are getting a massive account. The offer is available as part Flipkart Carnival sale that kicked off on September 2. The e-retail platform is offering up to Rs 3,000 on both Realme X7, X7 Pro smartphones. Also Read - Deal of the day September 2: Massive Rs 3,000 flat discount on Realme X7 Max on Flipkart today

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro gets a discount of up to Rs 3,000: Here’s how to grab the deal

As mentioned, Flipkart is giving a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the premium Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones. Also Read - Realme 8s teaser page on Flipkart indicates imminent launch in India

Realme X7 is currently retailing at Rs 19,999 for the high-end 8GB/128GB storage model. Customers can grab an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 as well. However, the base version with 6GB/128GB storage is available at its original price. Also Read - Coocaa S3U Pro Smart TV running Coolita OS launched: Price in India, specs

Meanwhile, Realme X7 Pro is now selling at Rs 26,999 against the launch price of Rs 29,999. The offer is available on the 8GB/128GB storage model. Similar to Realme X7, the X7 Pro bundles an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone is equipped with a Dimensity 800U chipset and paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the camera front, it carries a trio featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a battery capacity of 4,310mAh and 50W fast charging support.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro, the premium among the two gets a 120Hz display. The phone runs the capable MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM. For photography, the phone offers a quad-rear camera setup having a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the punch-hole cutout accommodates a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone gets a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging.