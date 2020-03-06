Ecommerce website Amazon India will be hosting the Realme Xtra Days sale. Under the sale, the brand will be offering a bunch of discounts and deals on its smartphones. The new prices and offers will be effective on Amazon India. The sale began on March 5 and will go on till March 14. It will feature offers on other smartphones from the brand as well starting from, Rs 6,999.

With the deals on so many devices, here are the Realme smartphones you can get during the sale with the new prices. Further, you can also exchange your old smartphone to get a higher discount on select smartphones.

Xtra days discounts

During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available starting at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999. The Realme X pop-up camera smartphone will be available starting at Rs 16,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 17,999. The brand will also be offering a discount on the Realme 5 budget phone. The phone will be available starting Rs 8,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 10,999.

The C2 ultra-budget phone will also be available at a discount. The phone will start at Rs 6,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 8,999. Apart from these smartphones, the brand will also be offering the Realme Buds 2 at a price of Rs 599. The Buds Wireless will be available for Rs 1,799.

Realme 6 and 6 Pro

The brand also launched the mid-range 6 and 6 Pro smartphones yesterday, The phones will feature a MediaTek G90T and Snapdragon 720G processor respectively. Both devices feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, 30W fast charging, a 90Hz LCD screen, and punch-hole style front cameras. The Realme 6 is available starting at Rs 12,999. Meanwhile the Realme 6 Pro will be available starting at Rs 16,999.

