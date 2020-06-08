Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart: Check out top deals

Realme is back with another sale on its smartphones in the form of Xtra Days. Realme Xtra Days is a four day sale being held on Flipkart from June 5 to June 8. On the last day of the sale, there are three devices from Realme that are getting attractive discounts. These include Realme X, Realme X2 Pro and Realme XT. The sale seems to be coming on the back of introduction of new models across different price points. Here is a look at top offers. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

Realme X from Rs 15,999

During Realme Xtra Days, Realme X is available starting from Rs 15,999. The discounted price is inclusive of Rs 2,000 off on pre-paid orders. The price is for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is also available in 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. It features a 6.53-inch display with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. There are 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras, 3,765mAh battery and Snapdragon 710 chipset. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom will make its India debut soon; might use a different processor

Realme X2 Pro from Rs 25,999

During the Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart, Realme X2 Pro is available with Rs 4,000 off on exchange. The smartphone is available starting at Rs 25,999 inclusive of the offer. Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This main camera is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 25mm wide-angle lens. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme to launch X50t soon, more details revealed

Realme XT from Rs 16,999

Realme XT with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 16,999 while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GBGB storage is available for Rs 17,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. There is a 6.4-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, the smartphone offers quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter.

