Realme Yo! Days: Realme U1 Fiery Gold sale, Realme Tech Backpack at Re 1, Realme Buds sale and more

Realme Yo! Days, a three day celebration to mark sales of 4 million Realme devices in the country, is now live. The sale, which is being held from January 7 to January 9, offers exciting offers and sales on certain products for the first time. Some of the offers during Yo! Days include tech backpack at Re 1, free Realme Buds with the fiery gold version of Realme U1, and 15 percent Supercash up to Rs 1,500 from Mobikwik. During the three day sale, customers will be able to purchase the Realme U1 in fiery gold color for the first time, while the Realme Buds will also be available for the first time during this sale. Here is a look at top deals and offers during Realme Yo! days.

Realme U1 Fiery Gold First Sale today

Realme U1, the new selfie-centric smartphone from the company, will be available in its fiery gold color for the first time today. The company announced that the device will be available for sale during the three days of Realme Yo! Days sale, and the first 500 customers who order the smartphone using their Realme account will get a free Realme Buds. Each Realme ID will have a chance to win only one Realme buds per day.

In terms of specifications, the Realme U1 comes equipped with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, and sports a 6.3-inch display with waterdrop notch similar to that of Realme 2 Pro. It is the first smartphone in the world to use MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, and comes in two storage variants. The smartphone offers a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Realme Tech Backpack at Re 1 and Realme Buds Sale

During the three day sale, Realme is offering its tech backpack for Re 1. The backpack will be available via flash sale at 12:00PM, and will be limited to 100 units each day. When the first 100 backpacks are sold out, it will return to its original price of Rs 2,399. Realme Buds, on the other hand, will be available for a retail price of Rs 499.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Realme 2 Open Sale at Rs 9,499

During the Realme Yo! Days, the company is offering Realme 2 for Rs 9,499, and customers can buy it directly via the open sale. Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB orr 64GB storage. There is dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro starting at Rs 13,990

Realme is offering the Realme 2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 13,990 during the Yo! Days on its platform. The smartphone was sold for Rs 12,990 during Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale but is available at its launch price now. The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and waterdrop-style notch similar to that of Realme U1. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC anc can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also gets dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme C1 at Rs 7,499

Realme C1 is the entry-level device from the company that is aimed to take on the Redmi 6A and Honor 7S in the market. The smartphone was launched alongside the Realme 2 Pro, and is also one of the the cheapest device in its product portfolio. In terms of hardware, the Realme C1 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display supporting taller 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. There is 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, Snapdragon 450 chipset, dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.