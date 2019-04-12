comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
News

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale is being held from April 9 to April 12 and on the last day, customers can get Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro at discounted price ahead of the launch of Realme 3 Pro.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 11:28 AM IST
realme u1 review logo box back

Realme Yo! Days sale, the four day sale by Realme to mark 6 million fans, has entered its last day. The sale began on April 9 and will end today. The sale has offered discounts on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, and also offered Realme 3 smartphone via flash sale. Other offers during the four day sale include discounts on company’s tech backpack. Here is a look at top deals on Realme products during the last day of Realme Yo! Days sale.

Realme U1 3GB + 64GB variant at Rs 10,999

Realme U1 has been discounted to start at Rs 9,999 in India but during the sale, the company is introducing a new variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The variant is priced at Rs 10,999, which is Rs 1,000 more than the base variant, but offers double the storage. In terms of specifications, the Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with waterdrop notch. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, and comes in a total of three storage variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB or 64GB storage and 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage.

Realme U1 Review: New budget selfie champion?

Also Read

Realme U1 Review: New budget selfie champion?

The smartphone is among the best when it comes to selfie experience in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. It features a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9 micron pixel size. On the back, Realme U1 is equipped with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual camera setup. It runs ColorOS based on Android Oreo and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. Realme U1 comes in blue, godl and black color options.

Realme 2 Pro permanently discounted to Rs 11,990

Realme 2 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in Realme’s lineup right now. During the sale, the smartphone is being permanently discounted to start at Rs 11,990, which makes it one of the cheapest devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes in three different storage options: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 11,990, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,990 and 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage priced at Rs 15,990.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

For imaging, the Realme 2 Pro is equipped with dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p video recording. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. The Realme 2 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will be updated to Android 9 Pie. It comes in black, light blue and deep blue color options.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 11:28 AM IST

Editor's Pick

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs
Gaming
New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000
Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM
Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent

News

Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent

हिंदी समाचार

नेपाल में PUBG हुआ बैन, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा था बुरा असर

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये पांच स्मार्टफोन खीचेंगे आपकी बेहतरीन सेल्फी

Infinix Smartphones सेल: Smart 2 और HOTS3X स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर

रिलायंस जियो और Vivo मिलकर दे रहे हैं 10 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme Yo! Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक और सस्ते दाम में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

News

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
Deals
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India

News

Google Pay users can now purchase gold through app; partners MMTC-PAMP India