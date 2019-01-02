Realme Yo! Days set to begin on January 7: To bring Realme U1 Fiery Gold first sale, other offers and accessories

Realme is one of the smartphone companies that quickly rose to prominence in the last year that it has been active in India. The company took off its India operations in the month of May in 2018 and its most recent launch is the new Realme U1 smartphone that is targeted at the budget segment users who want a comprehensive selfie experience.

The Realme U1 which was launched on November 28 and was initially available only in two color options that include Brave Blue and Ambitious Black. The company promised that it will launch the new Fiery Gold color sometime during the new year and it has announced the launch of the same on Twitter. The company will be hosting the Realme Yo! Days sale which will mark the first sale of the Realme U1 Fiery Gold variant. Besides this there will also be deals on other Realme accessories.

The Realme Yo! Days sale will begin on January 7 and continue till January 9 which gives customers three days to avail all the deals. The deals will be available on Flipkart, Amazon India and Realme’s own online store. The company will be offering deals, bring new products and offer discounts as well.

We expect the Realme U1 Fiery Gold to be available for Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM 32GB storage variant and Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant. And besides the smartphone, we expect the Realme Buds to be available for sale as well because it appears on the promo image and so does the Realme Backpack. The Buds are priced at Rs 499, though there is no confirmed pricing for the Realme Backpack. There is little information about the sale apart from this but we will let you know as soon as we come to know.

Realme U1: Features and specifications

Powering the Realme U1 is MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC, which makes the smartphone the world’s first to use the chipset. The silicon is helped by 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage, as mentioned above. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 256GB. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a ‘waterdrop’ notch. It runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with Color OS 5.2 UI overlay baked on top.

WATCH: Realme U1 First Look

For imaging, Realme U1 features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Since it’s a selfie-centric smartphone, the U1’s 25-megapixel front-facing lens is helped by a whole bunch of AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes. All major connectivity options are included in the mix, with a 3,500mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.