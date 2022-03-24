Redmi India recently launched its budget-friendly Redmi 10 smartphone in India. Today, the smartphone will go on its first sale at 12 pm on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com. The highlights of the smartphone include a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint-resistant textured back panel, and a huge 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro series goes on sale in India today on Amazon: Sale offers, pricing

Redmi 10 price sale offers, availability

Redmi 10 is launched at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage version. The smartphone is launched in Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue colour options. Also Read - Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs

It will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores. In terms of sale offers, Xiaomi is providing a launch offer of Rs 1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI. Also Read - Redmi 10 launch date announced: Phone to get a massive performance upgrade

Redmi 10 specifications, features

Redmi 10 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. The display has a peak brightness of 400 nits and is protected by a Corning Gorilla 3 panel. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The device also gets VRAM which basically expands the RAM using the built-in storage by up to 2GB. On the camera front, the dual camera setup sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an LED flash. Redmi 10 gets a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 10 runs MIUI 13 based Android 11 OS right out of the box. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Although the phone bundles a 10W proprietary adapter. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.