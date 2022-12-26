Launched back in September this year, the budget-friendly handset Redmi 11 Prime 5G has received a price cut in India. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The tech giant has slashed its prices by Rs 1,000. The highlights of the smartphone includes MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: From 5G to Digital Rupee, here are the biggest tech developments in India this year

Redmi 11 Prime 5G new pricing, offers, availability

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in two variants — the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant that now costs Rs 12,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,999. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black colour variants. Also Read - Redmi K60 series launch scheduled for December 27: Check details

The new pricing is now reflecting on Amazon.in website and mi.com. Buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards on Amazon. Also Read - Amazon introduces Matter for its Alexa devices

Redmi 11 Prime 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that offers up to 90Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip (SoC) and ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that are coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card with up to 512GB of space. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

On the camera front, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Additional features include dual SIM support, dual 5G SIM standby support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, hi-res audio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the unversed, Redmi 11 Prime was also launched in a 4G variant too that was launched at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Redmi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro series in India on January 5.