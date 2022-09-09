Redmi launched three smartphones: Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi A1 in India. Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi A1 are set to go on their first sale today in India across Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Redmi A1 comes with an 8MP Dual AI Camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi A1 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 pricing, sale offers

Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in two storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 13,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. It comes in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black colour variants. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

As a part of the launch offer, buyers will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards or credit. Additional benefits include 12GB of free data for Jio users. The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Redmi A1 comes in just one 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs 6,499. The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 4 pm on the Amazon India website.

#LifeBanaoA1 with the all-new #RedmiA1. 🤩Premium Leather Design

🔋 5000mAh Big Battery

📱 Massive 16.55cm(6.52) HD+ Display

📷8MP Dual AI Camera

😍Clean Android Experience First sale on 𝟗𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝟒 𝐏𝐌.

Available at ₹6,499*.⬇️https://t.co/0S5gN71KqZ pic.twitter.com/f0USBdc0I0 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 8, 2022

Redmi 11 Prime 5G specifications

Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz, resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip (SoC) and offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card with up to 512GB of space. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

On the camera front, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. Additional features include dual SIM support, dual 5G SIM standby support, 3.5mm headphone jack, hi-res audio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi A1 specifications

Lastly, the Redmi A1 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Scratch resistant display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It runs Android 12 Go Edition. On the camera front, the Redmi A1 has an 8MP dual AI camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Additional features include dual SIM card support and dual 4G support.

The Redmi A1 comes in Black, Green and Blue colour variants.