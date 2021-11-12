comscore Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300

Xiaomi has increased the price of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport models by Rs 300. The move comes due to the shortage of several smartphone components and the subsequent increase in their cost.

The tech giant Xiaomi has made two of its popular smartphones – Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport expensive. The updated prices of both the Redmi smartphones have been listed on Xiaomi’s official website and Amazon. Also Read - Phones launched in India this week: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and more

The company has increased the prices of all Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport variants, after which an additional amount will have to be paid. Xiaomi has increased the price of both these smartphone models by Rs 300. The move comes due to the shortage of several smartphone components and the subsequent increase in their cost. Also Read - Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Talking about Redmi 9A, the smartphone was launched in the Indian market in two variants. In the past, the price of this phone has also been increased by Rs 200 and Rs 500. It was launched in two storage variants, including 3GB+32GB, priced at Rs 7,499, and 2GB+32GB, priced at Rs 6,799. After the price hike, both variants are now available at Rs 8,299 and 7,299, respectively. Also Read - Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 9i Sport launched in India: Check price, features and more

Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels, octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, Android 10, 5000mAh non-removable battery a 13-megapixel primary camera. For clicking selfies and video calling, it has a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9A Sport of 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant has increased from Rs 6999 to Rs 7299, while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage is now available at Rs 8299 instead of Rs 7999.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM, MIUI 12 based on Android 10, a 3.5mm audio jack Micro-USB port for charging. For photography, it comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 aperture at the front. There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

  Published Date: November 12, 2021 10:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 12, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Best Sellers