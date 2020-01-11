comscore Redmi K20 discount: How to get Xiaomi phone for Rs 17,999 | BGR India
Redmi K20 discount: How to get Xiaomi smartphone for a discounted price of Rs 17,999

It seems that Xiaomi is going to offer a further discount on the base prices of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro variants.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro back in July last year. And now the smartphones are available for a price starting at Rs 19,999. But Xiaomi is offering a further discount on the prices which drops the base price to Rs 17,999. Read on to find out about this latest Redmi K20 discount on offer.

Redmi K20 discount on offer

The Redmi K20 has a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. While the Redmi K20 Pro has a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As Xiaomi explains, the Rs 2,000 discount works on all variants of the smartphone. As for how to implement it, users will have to use SBI credit cards to avail the extra Rs 2,000  discount. Alternately it can also availed by using EMI transactions.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of Redmi K20 costs Rs 22,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option for the Pro variant, which costs Rs 27,999. The phones come in three gradient colors, including Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Both smartphones come with a premium hard cover worth Rs 999. These prices are available on Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own website.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gamepad announced: Price, features

Features, specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 24999 19,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

