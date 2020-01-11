Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro back in July last year. And now the smartphones are available for a price starting at Rs 19,999. But Xiaomi is offering a further discount on the prices which drops the base price to Rs 17,999. Read on to find out about this latest Redmi K20 discount on offer.

Redmi K20 discount on offer

The Redmi K20 has a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. While the Redmi K20 Pro has a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As Xiaomi explains, the Rs 2,000 discount works on all variants of the smartphone. As for how to implement it, users will have to use SBI credit cards to avail the extra Rs 2,000 discount. Alternately it can also availed by using EMI transactions.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of Redmi K20 costs Rs 22,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option for the Pro variant, which costs Rs 27,999. The phones come in three gradient colors, including Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Both smartphones come with a premium hard cover worth Rs 999. These prices are available on Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own website.

Features, specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 24999 19,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

