Redmi K50i available with up to Rs 3,500 off, here is how deal works

The Redmi K50i starts at Rs 28,999, much less than phones such as Nothing Phone (1). But you can get up to Rs 3,500 off on the price right now.

The Redmi K50i was launched recently as the company’s most powerful smartphone. It is a gaming-centric phone that brings the goodness of the MediaTek Dimensity processor, an OLED screen, and the rest of the hardware tuned to better gaming. Besides its specifications, the price of the Redmi K50i also makes it an interesting option on the market for people looking for a good mid-range phone. The Redmi K50i starts at Rs 25,999, much less than phones such as Nothing Phone (1). But you can get up to Rs 3,500 off on the price right now. Also Read - 5G rollout to jumpstart launch of more 5G Xiaomi phones at feasible prices

On its website, Redmi has a plethora of offers listed for the new Redmi K50i. One of the offers is a bank card discount, which means you will have to use a particular card to be able to shave some money off that listed price. The second one is a coupon that will reduce the total cart price while you check out. The first one requires you to have the card with you, while the second one may or may not be available to you. These are the two caveats for the offer. This means that these offers are not available upfront but require you to meet some conditions. That is how the maximum discount of Rs 3,500 is up for grabs. Also Read - Redmi K60 series to feature 2K display, 50MP camera and more: Report

Redmi K50i offer

If you have an ICICI Bank card and you make either an upfront or an EMI payment, you become eligible for a discount of Rs 3,000 on your purchase. The effective price of the phone becomes Rs 22,999 after the card discount. Now, some customers may see a Rs 500 coupon just below the phone’s name and price on the company website. You just need an account with Xiaomi to be able to use it. On applying the coupon, the price becomes Rs 500 less further, which means the effective price is Rs 22,499. Also Read - Redmi K50i is finally out: Check out its photos, specs, and features

Redmi K50i specifications

The Redmi K50i uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset is up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 6.6-inch FullHD+ FFS display with a 144Hz refresh rate with support for 90fps mode on games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The display also supports Dolby Vision on all streaming apps. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The three cameras of the Redmi K50i include a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole on the display. Gamers will like the x-axis vibration motor on the Redmi K50i. The Redmi K50i also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Inside the Redmi K50i is a 5080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. There is a 25W USP PD charging on the phone. Redmi’s new K50i can endure water splashes as it comes with IP53 certification.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 9:44 AM IST
