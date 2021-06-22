comscore Redmi Note 10 price goes up again: Rs 500 extra for 6GB RAM variant
Redmi Note 10 price goes up again: Rs 500 extra for 6GB RAM variant going forward

Xiaomi has reportedly bumped the prices of the Redmi Note 10’s top-end version by Rs 500. The price is reflected at both online and offline stores.

Redmi Note 10

We are not alien to smartphone brands increasing prices post the launch period. Xiaomi has done it once this year for the Redmi Note 10 standard variant and now, it repeats the same for the top-end model. The 6GB RAM version of the Redmi Note 10 has got a price hike of Rs 500, thereby bringing the price up to Rs 14,999 from the earlier Rs 14,499. Also Read - Get Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite at a discounted price of Rs 18,999: How to grab the deal

The new price is reflected on Xiaomi India’s website as well as all brick-and-mortar stores. Xiaomi hasn’t given out any reasons behind the price increase, but it seems that chip shortage could end up being the main reason. The price of the base 4GB RAM variant remains unchanged at Rs 12,499. The price hike comes in the wake of the Mi 11 Lite’s launch in India. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India: Price, specifications

Redmi Note 10 gets another price hike

The latest price hike to the 6GB RAM version of the Redmi Note 10 makes it as pricey as the base version of the Redmi Note 10S, which offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. For buyers, this is likely to create further confusion, given that the differences are minor. In fact, the major differences between these two are the chip and main camera sensor. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active with Spo2 support launch in India today: Check price, features

Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 uses the Snapdragon 678 chip whereas the Redmi Note 10S uses the MediaTek Helio G95 chip. The latter technically offers more performance that suits mobile gamers. It also benefits from the newer MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 that’s optimized better for slick performance.

The second difference between these two is the camera sensor. The Note 10S uses the 64-megapixel sensor whereas the vanilla Note 10 uses the 48-megapixel sensor for the main camera. The real-world differences are negligible but you still get technically better results.

The Redmi Note 10 itself got a big upgrade this year in the form of a 1080p AMOLED display; something never seen before on a Redmi Note device. The Pro variants get the more advanced 120Hz AMOLED displays. The Redmi Note 10 relies on a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger in the box. There’s Gorilla Glass protection upfront from scratches.

Will the price hike affect your buying decision? Will you consider the top-end Redmi Note 10 or the base version of the Redmi Note 10S?

  Published Date: June 22, 2021 9:01 PM IST

Best Sellers