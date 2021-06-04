Redmi Note 10 Pro gets expensive in India: Check the new price here

Redmi Note 10 series launched in India recently. In just a few months, Xiaomi hiked the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro in the country. In the latest announcement, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed that the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro has been hiked by Rs 500. But, there’s a catch. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite teased for India again, but no word on the launch date yet

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM +128GB storage. As far as the launch price in concerned, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage comes with a price of Rs 15,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 16,999 and lastly, the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 18,999.

Notably, Xiaomi has hiked the price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro only. The price has been hiked by Rs 500, which increases the price of the model to Rs 17,499. The price of other two models remain the same.

The new price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro model has already been reflected on mi.com as well as Amazon India website. The smartphone comes in several funky colours including Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes packed with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The phone includes an expandable microSD card support as well.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support in the box.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 10 Pro includes a quad rear camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-angle-wide sensor, 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.