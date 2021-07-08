Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sells at lowest-ever price on Amazon today: Grab the deal

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is surely one of the best phones available under the price tag of Rs 20,000 in India currently. Launched earlier this year, the Redmi phone is available at a tempting price on Amazon India website today. Interested buyers can get the phone at a starting price tag of Rs 18,749 with card offer. Also Read - Now Redmi K40 Ultra in the pipeline after four K40 series smartphones this year

Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India to offer up to Rs 1250 off on purchase with SBI credit card. SBI debit card users, on the other hand, can get Rs 750 discount on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Applying the card offer brings down the price of the base model to Rs 18,749, which is the lowest since launch. Also Read - Xiaomi’s most expensive Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale in India for the first time since launch

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max deal to grab

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in two variants. The base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 19,999. The top-end model of the phone with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 21,999. After applying the SBI card offer, buyers can get the base model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18,749 while the high-end model of the phone can be grabbed at a lower price of Rs 20,749. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 25,000 to go for in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and more

Additionally, Amazon is offering up to Rs 18700 exchange offer on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The exchange offer value completely depends on the model of the phone and its condition you want to exchange with. For instance, if you wish to exchange the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with the predecessor Redmi Note 9 Pro Max you will get a fixed exchange value of Rs 9,000. The final value surely depends on the condition of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

So, if you have been waiting to get the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for the longest time, grab the deal now.