Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sale on Amazon and Mi.com, available at lower price of Rs 17,499

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max goes on sale in India for the very first time today. The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Mi preferred partner stores starting at 12noon. All three variants of the Redmi smartphone will be up for grabs. It will be available in three colours including dark night, glacial blue and vintage bronze. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX foldable phone prototype spotted again, this time flaunting the rear design

As a part of the launch offer, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available with Rs 1500 flat discount. This offer is available for ICICI credit card purchase and on EMI transaction. Also Read - Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more get price drop in India: Check new prices

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India

After the flat discount offer, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be available at Rs 17,4996. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the phone can be grabbed at discounted price Rs 18,499, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at a lower price of Rs 20,499. Also Read - Redmi TV X series launches in India, 4K Dolby Vision and PatchWall experiences from Rs 32,999

The original price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

Read Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Top features

-The smartphone comes with four cameras at the back including a primary 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, 5-megapixel super macro sensor with 2X zoom, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with 118 degree FOV, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

-On the front, the Redmi Note device includes a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

-The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

-Another key highlight of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the screen. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120hz screen refresh rate.

-The phone includes a 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.