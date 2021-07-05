Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India hiked yet again: What’s happening, Xiaomi?

Xiaomi has increased prices of some of the Redmi Note 10 models in India in the last few weeks. The company, yet again, hikes the price in India of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The price gets increased only for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, yet again. The price of the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage of the phone remains the same. Also Read - Top student laptops from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000: HP Chromebook, Mi Notebook, and more

The smartphone manufacturer has increased the price of 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro phone by Rs 500 this time. After the price hike, the model now comes with an expensive price tag of Rs 17,999. This model of the Redmi phone was launched at a price of Rs 16,999 earlier this year. The price of the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage remains the same at Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 10 Pro new prices

So, Xiaomi now offers the Redmi Note 10 Pro in three models 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 15,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has updated the official website as well with new prices. Sure, the prices are applicable on both online and offline stores.

Why is Xiaomi increasing prices of its phones in India? It is basically because components used to develop phones, smart TVs and more have gotten expensive lately. Another reason behind the price hike is supply chain constraints.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specs

The Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In terms of specs, the Redmi Note 10 Pro includes a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel super macro sensor with 2X zoom, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.