Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sale in India today: Where to buy?

The recently launched Redmi Note 10 series including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale in India today at 12 noon. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra listed on Amazon ahead of India launch: Check specs, expected price

All three smartphones will be available on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other Mi preferred partner stores. One of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 10 series is Super AMOLED display, seen first time on a Redmi Note. Also Read - Oppo F19 top 5 alternative: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro, and more

Redmi Note 10 series price in India

In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 10 base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 11,999. The top-end model of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale details revealed, massive offers on Mi 10T Pro, Mi Notebook Horizon 14 and more

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. In terms of pricing, the base model with 6GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage at Rs 18,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 18,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 19,999, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 21,999. Amazon India website suggests that 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available at a later date, which hasn’t been revealed yet.

As a part of the launch offer for the Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer Rs 1,500 discount on purchase with ICICI Bank credit cards and on EMI transaction. This offer is applicable only on online purchase via Amazon.

Where to you the Redmi Note 10?

The Redmi Note 10 series including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi home stores and preferred partners across the country at 12noon. This is a flash sale, so we suggest interested buyers to be quick at making the purchase before the phones go out-of-stock.