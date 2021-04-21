Redmi Note 10 series went official in India last month at a virtual launch event. Under the series, there are three options available: the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. All three phones are set to go on sale in India today but via flash sale. So, if you want to buy one of the three phones, you need to be quick at it. Meanwhile, Redmi is said to be gearing up to launch some new phones including the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi 10 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launching in India this week: Expected Indian price, features and more

All three Redmi Note 10 series smartphones will go on sale in India today at 12 noon. The devices will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other Mi preferred partner stores. Also Read - 6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

Check Redmi Note 10 price in India

The base model of the three dubbed the Redmi Note 10 comes in two variants. The base model includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and is available at a price of Rs 11,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note

Check Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three variants. The base model includes 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the second model comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and lastly, the top-end model of the phone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. As far as the pricing is concerned, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model comes at Rs 15,999, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage at Rs 18,999.

Check Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes in three variants. The base model of the phone includes 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 18,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 19,999 and lastly, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at Rs 21,999.

Check Redmi Note 10 series discount offers

For the Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer Rs 1,500 discount on purchase with ICICI Bank credit cards and on EMI transaction. This offer is applicable only on online purchase via Amazon.