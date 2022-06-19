comscore Redmi Note 10S price slashed by Rs 2,000 in India: Check new pricing
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Redmi Note 10s Price Cut Rs 2000 Sells Starting Price Rs 12999
News

Redmi Note 10S receives a price cut of Rs 2,000, now sells at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Deals

Redmi Note 10S comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10s

Redmi India has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 for its Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India. The highlights of the smartphone include 8GB RAM, a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W flash charging. The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999, in December last year. Also Read - Xiaomi introduces a 'Battery Replacement Program' in India at a starting price of Rs 499

Redmi Note 10S new pricing

The smartphone was launched in three storage variants. After the price cut, the 6GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 14,999 while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 with 50MP triple rear camera setup might debut in the second half of 2022

Redmi Note 10S is available in Cosmic Purple, Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

This new pricing is now reflecting on Amazon.in and Mi.com. In addition to this, buyers will also get a Rs 500 worth of Amazon coupon on the purchase of the handset. On Mi.com, you can get Rs 1,750 instant cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The new model of the Redmi Note 10S includes 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes packed with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with support for a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The phone is packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

Some of the other features of the Redmi Note 10S include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, dual speakers, a quad rear camera system, and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. On the rear panel, the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For the unversed, Xiaomi has recently announced a Battery Replacement Program in India. Under this program, Xiaomi and Redmi users can take their smartphone batteries to the Mi Service Centres and get them checked. If needed, they can be replaced at a nominal price, starting at Rs 499.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 19, 2022 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) to officially launch on July 12: 5 things you must know
Photo Gallery
Nothing Phone (1) to officially launch on July 12: 5 things you must know
How to pin a location in Google Maps

How To

How to pin a location in Google Maps

How to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2022 today

How To

How to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2022 today

Tecno Pova 3 with a 7,000 mAh battery set to debut in India on June 20

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 3 with a 7,000 mAh battery set to debut in India on June 20

You can now hide last seen, profile photo, from specific WhatsApp contacts

How To

You can now hide last seen, profile photo, from specific WhatsApp contacts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix will Banned you, If you will do these Things

How to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2022 today

Facebook, Instagram to get 'Meta Avatars Store' with designer clothes

Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on flagship smartphones in India

Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video

News

Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video

Features

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video
How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999