Redmi India has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 for its Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India. The highlights of the smartphone include 8GB RAM, a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W flash charging. The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999, in December last year. Also Read - Xiaomi introduces a 'Battery Replacement Program' in India at a starting price of Rs 499

Redmi Note 10S new pricing

The smartphone was launched in three storage variants. After the price cut, the 6GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 14,999 while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 with 50MP triple rear camera setup might debut in the second half of 2022

Redmi Note 10S is available in Cosmic Purple, Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

This new pricing is now reflecting on Amazon.in and Mi.com. In addition to this, buyers will also get a Rs 500 worth of Amazon coupon on the purchase of the handset. On Mi.com, you can get Rs 1,750 instant cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The new model of the Redmi Note 10S includes 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes packed with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with support for a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The phone is packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

Some of the other features of the Redmi Note 10S include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, dual speakers, a quad rear camera system, and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. On the rear panel, the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For the unversed, Xiaomi has recently announced a Battery Replacement Program in India. Under this program, Xiaomi and Redmi users can take their smartphone batteries to the Mi Service Centres and get them checked. If needed, they can be replaced at a nominal price, starting at Rs 499.