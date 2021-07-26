Redmi Note 10T 5G, the latest budget smartphone’s first sale kicked off today. Xiaomi’s new smartphone launched for a starting price of Rs 13,999 will be available for purchase via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home Storage, and other brick and mortar stores. Also Read - MIUI 13 to add 3GB of RAM to any Xiaomi phone with its memory expansion feature

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10T is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB/64GB storage. The 6GB/128GB storage model comes for Rs 15,999. As for the availability, the new 5G-enabled Redmi smartphone will be available on Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other offline stores as well. Sale offers on Redmi Note 10T 5G include up to Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC credit cards and easy EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMIs and exchange options available as well.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications, features

Redmi Note 10T 5G features a sleek profile with curved edges. The phone houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It has a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back that consists of triple camera sensors. Upfront, it has a punch-hole cutout at the centre to accommodate the 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

As far as core specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. A MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor is placed at the helm and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The new Redmi Note 10 series phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

In terms of photography, the phone offers a triple camera layout comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. As for connectivity, the phone includes- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, 5G support, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port for charging. The phone has a backup of 5,000mAh and supports an 18W fast charge solution.