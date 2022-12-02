Redmi has slashed the prices of its Redmi Note 11 smartphone in India. The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,499. Now, the handset is available at Rs 12,999, down by Rs 500. This price cut applies to all the storage variants. Notably, the new pricing is now live on Mi.com and Amazon.in. Also Read - Redmi K60E spotted on Geekbench with Android 12,12GB RAM and more

For the unversed, Redmi recently completed its 8 years. The company has not yet clarified if this price cut is permanent or temporary. Also Read - Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

Redmi Note 11 new price

Redmi Note 11 is available in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 15,499.

In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Space Black, Horizon Blue and Starburst White colour variants.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

The Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It features Gorilla Glass 3 protection and it comes with IP53 dust and water-resistant coating. The Redmi Note 10 successor is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11 features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera.

Coming to the battery, the phone features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro Fast Charging technology. In addition to this, the Redmi Note 11 features dual speakers, a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, and USB Type-C for charging.