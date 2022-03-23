comscore Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G goes on sale in India on Amazon, Mi.com
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note Pro Plus go on first sale in India today on Amazon: Sale offers, pricing
News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note Pro Plus go on first sale in India today on Amazon: Sale offers, pricing

Deals

Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage space options.

Untitled design (62)

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi India recently launched its Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India. Today, both the handsets have gone on the sale in India on Amazon and Mi.com. The highlights of the two handsets include a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that come with support for 67W fast charging. For the unversed, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G went on sale in India last week. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Redmi Note 11 Pro series pricing, sale offers Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in Star Blue, Stealth Black and Phantom White colour variants. The 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes at an introductory price of Rs 17,999 while the  8GB+128GB variant of the device comes at an introductory price of Rs 19,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes in Black, White and Mirage Blue colour variants. It comes in three variants. The 6GB+128GB variant of the device costs Rs 20,999, the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 22,999, and the 8GB+256GB variant of the device costs Rs 24,999.

Redmi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. This will bring down the effective price of the 6GB+128GB variant of the device to Rs 19,999, the 8GB+128GB variant of the device to Rs 21,999, and the 8GB+256GB variant of the device to Rs 23,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with the company’s Evol Pro design, which includes flat front and rear, Gorilla Glass 5 protection in the front, frosted glass finish at the back.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage space. It also features support for 3GB of dynamic RAM and a microSD with up to 1TB of storage. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. It runs the MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. You also get 5G connectivity with support for a total seven bands.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus comes with a triple-rear camera setup consisting of an 108MP ultra-wide angle sensor, an 8MP sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone features a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W Turbo charger and dual-split-fast charging technology. Redmi says that the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G provides a full day worth of charge in just 15 minutes. The company also announced that it will ship the 67W fast charger in the box.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, 1200 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features the company’s Evol Pro design and frosted glass back.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage space. You also get 3GB of dynamic RAM and support for a microSD card with up to 1TB of storage space. It runs the MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP depth sensor cameras. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 67W Turbo charging technology, dual-split charging technology and 67W charger in-the-box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G goes on sale in India on Amazon, Mi.com
Deals
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G goes on sale in India on Amazon, Mi.com
Google Photos update redesigns the mobile app to make it more organised

News

Google Photos update redesigns the mobile app to make it more organised

Microsoft confirms it was hacked by Lapsus$ hacker group

News

Microsoft confirms it was hacked by Lapsus$ hacker group

How to change chat theme in Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to change chat theme in Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds debut in India: Check details

News

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds debut in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk erupts into dance moves at a mega Tesla event

Google Photos update redesigns the mobile app to make it more organised

Microsoft confirms it was hacked by Lapsus$ hacker group

How to change chat theme in Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds debut in India: Check details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G goes on sale in India on Amazon, Mi.com

Deals

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G goes on sale in India on Amazon, Mi.com
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Features

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max OB33 Update हुआ रिलीज: यहां से पाएं डाउनलोड और APK लिंक, जानें इस्टॉल करने का पूरा तरीका

Google बिना बताए इन ऐप से ले रहा आपका डेटा, रिसर्च में खुलासा

Oppo K10 और Oppo Enco Air 2 भारत में लॉन्च , जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Vi ने ब्लॉक किए 8 हजार सिम कार्ड, Airtel और BSNL के नंबर पर भी हो सकती है कार्रवाई

Xiaomi 12 Ultra मई में हो सकता है लॉन्च, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग का मिलेगा सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

Elon Musk erupts into dance moves at a mega Tesla event
News
Elon Musk erupts into dance moves at a mega Tesla event
Google Photos update redesigns the mobile app to make it more organised

News

Google Photos update redesigns the mobile app to make it more organised
Microsoft confirms it was hacked by Lapsus$ hacker group

News

Microsoft confirms it was hacked by Lapsus$ hacker group
How to change chat theme in Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to change chat theme in Instagram: Follow these simple steps
Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds debut in India: Check details

News

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds debut in India: Check details

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers