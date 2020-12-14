Redmi Note 9 Pro Max brings new offers for HDFC customers

If you wanted to get your hands on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and were waiting for some offers, there’s something for you to be happy about. Xiaomi has collaborated with HDFC Bank to offer some cashback for customers who buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The prices of all the variants remain unchanged but you can save up to Rs 1,250 with HDFC Bank Cards and Easy EMI offers. The offer seems to be available only on Xiaomi’s own website. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 now spotted in wild, features a massive camera design

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max hasn’t seen any major price cuts over the course of its life since its launch in March. The base variant of the Max still starts at Rs 16,999 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be bought for Rs 18,499. Lastly, the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 19,999. The Max is available in Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, Glacier White and Interstellar Black. Also Read - Xiaomi Android 11 update list: More 2019 devices to get the latest MIUI 12 based build

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Is it still worth it?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is essentially a glorified Redmi Note 9 Pro with upgrades in only three areas – front camera, rear main camera, and charging speed. Compared to the vanilla version, the Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 33W fast charging. Rest of the specifications remain the same. Hence, you are still getting the same Snapdragon 720G chip, a large 6.7-inch 1080p LCD display, 5020mAh battery, and a well-built glass body. Also Read - Best of 2020: Our top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

With no secondary Redmi Note launch this year, the Max remains the best iteration of the Redmi Note series this year. But should you buy, given the tough competition it faces this year from Motorola, Realme, Samsung, and Poco?

-Despite its age (given the limited novelty factor of phones these days), the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a very capable phone. The Snapdragon 720G is more than capable of letting you play graphically intensive mobile games, multitasking with social media apps, and a fairly smooth usre experience. The Max is yet to get the Android 11 update but it won’t be long, given that vanilla version is already getting the update.

-The Max has a massive 6.7-inch LCD display and if you seek a big screen phone, this is a very good option to consider. However, the Poco X3 for similar prices offers a 120Hz LCD display while the Motorola One Fusion+ offers a 6.5-inch notch-less HDR10 certified display. The Realme 7 Pro at Rs 19,999 and the Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs 19,499 offer AMOLED displays. Hence, the Max doesn’t make much of a case for itself.

-With 5020mAh battery, the Max is easily a two-day phone. However, the Poco X3 at the same price offers an even bigger 6000mAh battery. Both the Poco and Redmi devices feature 33W fast charging. Hence, it is up to you which one you fancy, although the numbers seem to align towards the Poco device.

-In terms of camera performance, we found the Max on par with the Motorola One Fusion+, Poco X3, Samsung Galaxy M31s, and Realme 7 Pro. The Poco X2 still offers the best camera performance in this category.

-Design is a subjective take and we leave it up to you to decide what works best for you. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max uses a glass rear panel with a plastic panel and the build quality is top-notch. But then, the Poco X3 and Poco X2 are equally well built with the same choice of materials. The Motorola One Fusion+ and Samsung Galaxy M31xsx are made of plastic and they lose out to these three Xiaomi-made phones.

On the whole, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a great phone but it doesn’t offer value as good as the Poco X3 and even the older Poco X2. Moreover, Poco frequently keeps on offering price discounts on its devices, thereby making its devices even better value at times.