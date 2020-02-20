Redmi Power Banks now available on open sale on mi.com: Check details

Xiaomi’s Redmi-branded power banks are now available on open sale in India. These Redmi Power Banks come in two capacities of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh. Both are available in two colors – black and white. The 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank charges devices at 10W, while the 20,000mAh Power Bank supports fast charging at 18W.

The 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank can be purchased at Rs 799 while the 20,000mAh Power Bank is available for Rs 1,499 on mi.com. Both these power banks are different from Xiaomi‘s Mi Power Banks. In comparison, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 899. The 20,000mAh model is available for Rs 1,499. Both Mi Power Banks support 18W fast charging.

The Redmi Power Bank comes with anti-slip Edge grip design. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that this design allows for a stylish and yet sleek look for the power bank. They also come with grooves at the edge of the power bank.

The best part of Redmi Power Bank is support for dual input, which eliminates the need to carry two cables. You will be able to use a microUSB cable or a USB Type-C cable to charge the power bank. They also have dual USB output, which means you will be able to charge two devices at once.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

The Redmi Power Bank also supports two way fast charge. It means it will charge as well as charge other devices at fast speed simultaneously. It also comes with smart low power mode. When you press the power button twice, it enters the smart low power mode. In this mode, the power bank intelligently customizes the voltage. This will be ideal for charging accessories like Bluetooth headphones or fitness trackers. The company also says that the Li-Polymer battery comes with advanced 12-layer circuit protection.