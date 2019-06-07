comscore Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer: Benefits worth Rs 9,100 on buying Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom | BGR India
Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer: Benefits worth Rs 9,100 on buying Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom

The Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom goes on first sale and Reliance Jio is offering some interesting benefits to its subscribers. You can get benefits worth up to Rs 9,100.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Oppo recently launched the new Reno-series smartphones in India, and they are going on first sale today via Flipkart. When buying the Oppo Reno or Reno 10x Zoom smartphones, you can get up to Rs 21,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI and other bank offers. On the telecom side, you can avail Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer. Applicable only to Reliance Jio users, you can get benefits worth Rs 9,100 when buying the smartphone. Here’s a look at the offer details.

Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer

The first part of Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer is where you get 50 percent discount on recharges. Basically, it is a cashback of Rs 150 on every consecutive recharge for 39 months. This means, you get a benefit of Rs 5,850. To avail the offer, you will need to recharge with Rs 299 prepaid plan every month, and after discount of Rs 150, you effectively pay Rs 149 a month. Plan benefits include 3GB daily data, unlimited local and national calling, and 100 free SMS daily.

The second part of the offer is where you get Cleartrip coupons worth Rs 3,250. You can avail discount on flights and hotel booking. So, in total, the cashback and Cleartrip coupon bonus turns out to be Rs 9,100.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom: Price in India, specifications and features 

Oppo has priced the Reno at Rs 32,990 and Reno 10x zoom at Rs 39,990 for base model and Rs 49,990 for the top end model. The Reno is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with dual rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The Reno 10x Zoom, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Top end model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The premium Reno 10X Zoom comes with a periscope style 10X lossless zoom tech. It features a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel sensor. The other two are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel sensor (telephoto lens). For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front shooter.

The Oppo Reno is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, whereas the 10x Zoom comes with a slightly larger 6.6-inch display. Both have full HD+ panels. To keep things ticking, the Reno comes with a 3,765mAh battery, whereas the 10x zoom comes with a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. Both smartphones run Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

