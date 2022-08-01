Reliance JioFi is a wireless router offered by Reliance Jio. The gadget allows users to set up a hotspot with the ability to provide 4G high-speed data access. The router can only work with Reliance Jio SIM. Even a regular Jio number can be used with the JioFi. In order to push demand for the device, Reliance Jio is offering a new deal for buyers. Also Read - Reliance introduces new JioFi plans starting at Rs 249 for 30GB data, but there's a catch

Reliance JioFi digital monsoon offer

You can now get the JioFi at a price of Rs 2,800. The buyer can get a cashback of Rs 1,500 on this. This new offer will bring down the effective price to Rs 1,300. The cashback can be used in the form of future recharges to access data on the JioFi. Also Read - JioFi available with 5 months of free data, calls for new users: All you need to know

Where to get JioFi

JioFi can be purchased from various outlets across the country. You can also look for the closest store around you by heading to the store locator. Find the link here. Through the locator, you’ll be able to find the closest stores as well as the closest service centres and even hotspots. These hotspots can give your Jio number instant access to data. Also Read - Reliance Jio4GVoice rebranded to JioCall, gets Fixed Line Calling support

The Reliance JioFi can provide a WiFi network for 32 devices. However, the company recommends users connect one device to up to 10 devices for smooth usage. The user will need to insert an active Jio SIM in the device to operate it.

The device also comes with a battery pack that enables users to take along for journeys. The JioFi hotspot device gained even more popularity with the rise of remote work culture. The batteries are removable and can be changed to gain additional network coverage on the go.

Reliance recently became the biggest 5G network provider in the country by acquiring the right over 4G spectrum bands worth over Rs 88,000 crore. The company has plans to roll out the network in record time. The company might also launch an update JioFi device for 5G network, once the 5G services are rolled out for all users.