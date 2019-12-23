Reliance Jio has recently introduced a new cashback offer for its long-term JioFiber broadband plans. Users who choose the 6-months, 12-months and 24-months plans can now get 10 percent cashback. Do note that the offer is not valid for users subscribed to the Bronze plan. Here is how to get the Reliance JioFiber offer.

HDFC credit card and debit cardholders can make use of the 10 percent cashback offer. RelianceJio Fiber services are offered in Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum plans. The offer, for now, is only for Silver Plan and above. Once you recharge using these payment methods, the cashback will be credited to your account in 90 days. Note that even though the Bronze pack has a yearly recharge option, it doesn’t come with the offer.

Reliance JioFiber services were launched back in August. However, it wasn’t until September 5 when the service was commercially rolled out. The service started at a base speed of 100mbps that users could avail for Rs 699. Further, the company even offered a complementary HD TV set and free landline voice calls for life. The company even announced tie-ups with banks for EMI services. This way, users could subscribe to larger long-term plans, but still pay on a monthly basis.

A few months later, we know the service received an underwhelming response in India. Since then, the company has been taking a bunch of initiatives to compensate. The service likely did not see the success it expected because of one major reason. Jio gained popularity by disrupting the mobile service segment three years ago. Consumers were likely expecting a similar, more cost-effective, disruptive package with the JioFiber plans.

Reliance JioFiber plans

The Rs 101 data voucher gets users 20GB data benefit. There’s a Rs 251 plan that offers users 55GB. A Rs 501 plan offers users 125GB of data benefits. The Rs 1,001 Reliance JioFiber plan gets you 275GB data benefits. Meanwhile, Rs 2,001 plan will get you 650GB data. The highest Reliance JioFiber plan of Rs 4,001 will offer users 2,000GB data benefits.