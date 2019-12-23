comscore Reliance JioFiber offering 10% cashback on broadband plans | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback offer; know more
News

Reliance JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback offer; know more

News

Check out how you can avail 10 percent cashback on long-term Reliance JioFiber broadband plans.

  • Published: December 23, 2019 1:23 PM IST
Reliance Jio AGM 2019 main

Reliance Jio has recently introduced a new cashback offer for its long-term JioFiber broadband plans. Users who choose the 6-months, 12-months and 24-months plans can now get 10 percent cashback. Do note that the offer is not valid for users subscribed to the Bronze plan. Here is how to get the Reliance JioFiber offer.

Related Stories


HDFC credit card and debit cardholders can make use of the 10 percent cashback offer. RelianceJio Fiber services are offered in Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum plans. The offer, for now, is only for Silver Plan and above. Once you recharge using these payment methods, the cashback will be credited to your account in 90 days. Note that even though the Bronze pack has a yearly recharge option, it doesn’t come with the offer.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

Reliance JioFiber services were launched back in August. However, it wasn’t until September 5 when the service was commercially rolled out. The service started at a base speed of 100mbps that users could avail for Rs 699. Further, the company even offered a complementary HD TV set and free landline voice calls for life. The company even announced tie-ups with banks for EMI services. This way, users could subscribe to larger long-term plans, but still pay on a monthly basis.

A few months later, we know the service received an underwhelming response in India. Since then, the company has been taking a bunch of initiatives to compensate. The service likely did not see the success it expected because of one major reason. Jio gained popularity by disrupting the mobile service segment three years ago. Consumers were likely expecting a similar, more cost-effective, disruptive package with the JioFiber plans.

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Also Read

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Reliance JioFiber plans

The Rs 101 data voucher gets users 20GB data benefit. There’s a Rs 251 plan that offers users 55GB. A Rs 501 plan offers users 125GB of data benefits. The Rs 1,001 Reliance JioFiber plan gets you 275GB data benefits. Meanwhile, Rs 2,001 plan will get you 650GB data. The highest Reliance JioFiber plan of Rs 4,001 will offer users 2,000GB data benefits.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 1:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India
News
OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India
Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

News

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

News

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

PUBG is still banning 1,00,000 cheaters every week

Gaming

PUBG is still banning 1,00,000 cheaters every week

Most Popular

Syska EarGo Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data
Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan
BSNL's annual prepaid plan currently offering 1095GB data for limited time

Telecom

BSNL's annual prepaid plan currently offering 1095GB data for limited time
Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans
Airtel tops mobile data download, latency tests: Tutela

Telecom

Airtel tops mobile data download, latency tests: Tutela

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर HDFC कार्ड के जरिए 10 पर्सेंट कैशबैक ऐसे हासिल करें, ये है तरीका

Realme Winter Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

Flipkart Year End Sale: ओपन सेल पर मिल रहा है Realme X2 फोन

Flipkart Year End Sale Last Day: iFFALCON TV और 6000mAh बटैरी वाला Tecno Spark Power हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Nokia के इन तीन फोन पर लिमिटेड समय के लिए मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM
News
Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM
OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India

News

OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India
Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

News

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

News

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020