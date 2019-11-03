Telecom operator Reliance Jio introduced a Diwali special discount on JioPhone. The offer enabled users to buy the smart feature phone for Rs 699. While it was a Diwali special offer, it has now been extended by a month. This means you will be able to buy the Reliance JioPhone for Rs 699 till the end of November.

To recall, Reliance JioPhone was launched at Rs 1,500 in India. And getting it for Rs 699, means you get a discount of Rs 801. This is without exchanging your old phone.

Reliance Jio also offering special bundle plans

Along with the Reliance JioPhone, you can also get any special bundle plans that the company is offering. The Rs 808 is the basic bundled offer, which offers a month of recharge along with the JioPhone. With the Rs 1006 package, you get both the phone and three months of recharge. The Rs 1501 plan comes with the same feature and eight months of recharge. Lastly, on the purchase of the Rs 1,996, you will get 13 months of recharge along with the Reliance JioPhone.

Reliance JioPhone features

The company’s 4G VoLTE feature phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and comes with a 4-way navigation key, alphanumeric keyboard. It has a headphone jack, rear camera, FM Radio support, and even a torchlight. Its USP is KaiOS operating system. This OS allows users to install applications like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

Reliance JioPhone all-in-one-plans launched

Reliance JioPhone Rs 75 plan detailed

The cheapest plan is available at Rs 75. It offers Jio to Jio calling for free and you get 500 minutes offnet calling (Jio to other operators). The plan also comes with 3GB data, (100MB per day).

All-in-one Rs 125 prepaid plan detailed

With this prepaid plan you will be charged Rs 125 for 28 days. Jio to Jio calling is free and for other operators, you get 500 off net minutes. The plan also comes with 14GB data (500MB per day).

Reliance JioPhone Rs 155 plan detailed

This prepaid recharge plan is available for Rs 155 where you get Jio to Jio calling for free. For calling to other operators, you get 500 off net minutes. In terms of data benefits, you get 28GB total data (1GB per day).

JioPhone Rs 185 prepaid plan detailed

Lastly, the Rs 185 plan is meant for users who need higher data benefits. This prepaid plan includes 2GB daily data, which means up to 56GB data for 28 days. You also get Jio to Jio calling and 500 off net minutes.