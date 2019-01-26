comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Republic Day 2019: Huawei offers flat Rs 7,000 off on P20 Lite, free Bluetooth headset with Y9 (2019)
News

Republic Day 2019: Huawei offers flat Rs 7,000 off on P20 Lite, free Bluetooth headset with Y9 (2019)

Deals

There are no cost EMI and exchange discounts users can take advantage of.

  • Published: January 26, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Huawei P20 Lite 19

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon India recently concluded their respective Republic Day sales. And now, Huawei has come up with its 5-day offer to celebrate India’s 70th Republic Day. The offer started on January 25, and will continue till January 31. Talking about the offer, Huawei is offering flat Rs 7,000 discount on the P20 Lite smartphone.

The Huawei P20 Lite was launched in India last year priced at Rs 19,999, and after the discount, it is now available for Rs 12,999. Talking about highlights, the smartphone features a full-screen display with a small notch that houses the 24-megapixel front camera. It comes with a glass back with gradient finish and dual rear cameras.

Watch:  Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Besides the flat discount, there are a couple of offers buyers can avail. ICICI credit and debit card users can get 5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. HDFC Bank users, on the other hand, can avail no cost EMI on transactions above Rs 3,000.

Huawei P20 Lite Review: A good looking device that could use more power

Also Read

Huawei P20 Lite Review: A good looking device that could use more power

Buyers can also exchange their old smartphone for a new Huawei P20 Lite and get up to Rs 8,500 off, bringing the effective price down to Rs 4,499. However, the exchange value will depend on the smartphone that you give on exchange.

Huawei Y9 (2019) First Impressions: Big display to take on Xiaomi, Asus?

Also Read

Huawei Y9 (2019) First Impressions: Big display to take on Xiaomi, Asus?

There is also an offer on the recently launched Huawei Y9 (2019). Priced at Rs 15,999, Huawei is offering free boAt Rockerz Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 2,990. The key highlight of the phone is its 6.5-inch display and 4,000mAh battery among other features such as dual front and rear cameras.

You Might be Interested

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

3.33

19999

Android 8.0 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
16 MP + 2MP dual Camera
Huawei Y9 (2019)

Huawei Y9 (2019)

15990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2
Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC
16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 26, 2019 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint
thumb-img
Deals
Huawei Republic Day 2019 offer: Flat Rs 7,000 off on P20 Lite
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification
thumb-img
News
Vivo V11 Pro successor to come with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle

Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Republic Day 2019 offer: Flat Rs 7,000 off on P20 Lite

Deals

Huawei Republic Day 2019 offer: Flat Rs 7,000 off on P20 Lite
Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle

News

Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

News

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019

News

LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

70वां रिपब्लिक डे मना रहा है गूगल, डूडल के जरिए दर्शाई भारतीय धरोहर और संस्कृति

ओप्पो ग्रेटर नोएडा में खोलेगी नया मैनुफैक्चरिंग क्लस्टर, 3500 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश मिलने की उम्मीद

फेसबुक नहीं बेचता अपने यूजर्स का डाटा, मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने इल्जामों को बताया झूठ

फेसबुक इस ऐप को कर रहा है बंद, जल्द कर लें अपनी फोटो सेव

Realme C1 का नया वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फ्लिपकार्ट पर टीजर हुआ पोस्ट

News

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint
News
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint
Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle

News

Republic Day 2019: India’s heritage, Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased in Google doodle
Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats: Report

News

Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats: Report
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification
Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint