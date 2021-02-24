Samsung 100-day trial for Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G available

Samsung makes some of the best folding smartphones you can buy in 2021. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip are fast, look nice, and offer a great folding display experience. However, these are still delicate devices and it is obvious to have doubts before you make such a huge investment. Samsung understands that and hence, is now letting you try its folding smartphones for a period of 100 days. Also Read - Samsung will now provide up to 4 years of security updates to its phones: See list

For its customers in the US, Samsung has floated a return period of 100 days for the Galaxy Z series phones. Hence, customers could use the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for a period of 100 days and decide whether they like it enough to keep it. Do note that one has to pay the full price of these devices. If returned, Samsung says it will refund the full price for the phone.

Samsung floats 100-day return period on folding phones in the US

Sadly, the 100-day return period is restricted to the US market for now. Samsung India has no such return policies applicable in India. Those getting it from the US will have to make the purchase from Samsung's website after April 1 in order to be applicable for the return policy.

In India, Samsung isn’t giving out such offers for customers of the Galaxy Z devices However, there are some interesting financing options available on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Samsung’s website. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G comes with no-cost EMI offers starting at Rs 8,226 per month and standard EMI plans starting from Rs 7,060 per month.

Samsung also offers up to Rs 2,000 off with the Samsung Shop app coupons. Customers also get four months of free YouTube Premium service with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. One can also avail of the Galaxy Z Premier service when purchased from the Samsung Online Store. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display and a 6.3-inch Cover Display. It relies on the Snapdragon 865 chip and supports 5G connectivity.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip is selling at Rs 84,999 for the single 256GB variant. However, if you explore Amazon, you can get yourself a Galaxy Z Flip for prices as low as Rs 65,873 without applying any coupons or bank offers. The Galaxy Z Flip was launched in January 2020 and relies on the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.