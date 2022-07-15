comscore Samsung announces discounts on smart TVs, refrigerators and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Announces Deals And Discounts On Smart Tvs Refrigerators And More Check Details
News

Samsung announces discounts on smart TVs, refrigerators and more: Check details

Deals

Blue Fest 2.0 offers will be valid from July 15 to August 21, 2022 at Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country.

Samsung

Samsung announces deals and discounts on smart TVs, refrigerators and more

Samsung on Friday announced ‘Blue Fest’ offers on select models of premium televisions, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwave ovens and soundbars. Blue Fest 2.0 offers will be valid from July 15 to August 21, 2022 at Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country.

During the offer period, consumers can avail exclusive deals and limited period offers on their favourite Samsung consumer durables. Consumers can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator, up to 30 percent instant discount, up to 20 percent additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment, along with other exciting bundle deals.

“With festivities around the comer, consumers start planning to renovate and upgrade their homes to celebrate festivals in style with their loved ones. Our Blue Fest 2.0 offers across the range of consumer durable products are meant to enable our consumers to create personalised living spaces that reflect their individual styles while providing them with unmatched technology, enhanced convenience and energy efficiency,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Blue Fest 2.0 Offers:

Televisions

During Samsung Blue Fest 2.0, consumers can avail up to 25 percent instant discount and up to 20 percent cashback on select premium TV models. Blue Fest 2.0 offers also include a 3-year warranty and a 10-year No Screen Burn-in warranty with select models of Neo QLED and QLED TVs.

Refrigerators

During Samsung Blue Fest 2.0, consumers can avail up to 20 percent cashback on select refrigerator models and easy EMI Options with zero down payment, along with other exciting bundle deals.

Consumers will get Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 (8GB/128GB) bundled with BESPOKE Family Hub refrigerators. BESPOKE refrigerators are designed to offer customised design options for a modern kitchen that suit your personal taste. This 934L capacity French Door refrigerator comes integrated with 21.5-inch FamilyHub screen and 25W speakers

Samsung’s Curd Maestro, the world’s first refrigerator that can make curd will be available at a starting price of Rs 20,990 in stylish designs ranging from 192L to 692L capacities.

Dishwasher

The Intensivewash range of Samsung dishwashers, designed to effectively clean Indian cookware such as Cooker and Kadhai, will be available at a starting price as low as Rs 36,990. Additionally, consumers can avail cashback of up to 20 percent along with easy EMIs with zero down payment options.

Microwave

Samsung Blue Fest 2.0 brings exclusive deals for cooking aficionados as well. During the offer period, consumers will be able to avail attractive offers upon the purchase of the Masala & Sun-Dry range of microwave ovens. Starting at Rs 18,900, the microwaves will come with a 10-year warranty on ceramic cavity.

Soundbars

Upon the purchase of Samsung Soundbars, consumers will be able to avail an instant discount of up to 30 percent. Recently launched, Samsung’s 2022 Soundbar lineup, comprising of flagship Q series and lifestyle S series.

Washing Machines

Laundry care just got more exciting as during Blue Fest 2.0, Samsung will offer mega savings to its consumers such as up to 25 percent instant discount, up to 20 percent cashback and affordability programs such as easy EMI at Rs 990 with a zero down payment option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 5:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 15, 2022 5:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works
Features
Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works
Netflix will bring back Tudum: Netflix Global Event in September

Entertainment

Netflix will bring back Tudum: Netflix Global Event in September

The Division Resurgence: Registrations begin for Ubisoft's next mobile game

Gaming

The Division Resurgence: Registrations begin for Ubisoft's next mobile game

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

automobile

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

Xiaomi Smart Speaker lets you control not-so-smart devices at home

News

Xiaomi Smart Speaker lets you control not-so-smart devices at home

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung announces discounts on smart TVs, refrigerators and more

Netflix will bring back Tudum: Netflix Global Event in September

The Division Resurgence: Registrations begin for Ubisoft's next mobile game

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

Xiaomi Smart Speaker lets you control not-so-smart devices at home

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999