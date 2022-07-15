Samsung announces discounts on smart TVs, refrigerators and more: Check details

Samsung on Friday announced ‘Blue Fest’ offers on select models of premium televisions, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwave ovens and soundbars. Blue Fest 2.0 offers will be valid from July 15 to August 21, 2022 at Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country.

During the offer period, consumers can avail exclusive deals and limited period offers on their favourite Samsung consumer durables. Consumers can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator, up to 30 percent instant discount, up to 20 percent additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment, along with other exciting bundle deals.

“With festivities around the comer, consumers start planning to renovate and upgrade their homes to celebrate festivals in style with their loved ones. Our Blue Fest 2.0 offers across the range of consumer durable products are meant to enable our consumers to create personalised living spaces that reflect their individual styles while providing them with unmatched technology, enhanced convenience and energy efficiency,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Blue Fest 2.0 Offers:

Televisions

During Samsung Blue Fest 2.0, consumers can avail up to 25 percent instant discount and up to 20 percent cashback on select premium TV models. Blue Fest 2.0 offers also include a 3-year warranty and a 10-year No Screen Burn-in warranty with select models of Neo QLED and QLED TVs.

Refrigerators

During Samsung Blue Fest 2.0, consumers can avail up to 20 percent cashback on select refrigerator models and easy EMI Options with zero down payment, along with other exciting bundle deals.

Consumers will get Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 (8GB/128GB) bundled with BESPOKE Family Hub refrigerators. BESPOKE refrigerators are designed to offer customised design options for a modern kitchen that suit your personal taste. This 934L capacity French Door refrigerator comes integrated with 21.5-inch FamilyHub screen and 25W speakers

Samsung’s Curd Maestro, the world’s first refrigerator that can make curd will be available at a starting price of Rs 20,990 in stylish designs ranging from 192L to 692L capacities.

Dishwasher

The Intensivewash range of Samsung dishwashers, designed to effectively clean Indian cookware such as Cooker and Kadhai, will be available at a starting price as low as Rs 36,990. Additionally, consumers can avail cashback of up to 20 percent along with easy EMIs with zero down payment options.

Microwave

Samsung Blue Fest 2.0 brings exclusive deals for cooking aficionados as well. During the offer period, consumers will be able to avail attractive offers upon the purchase of the Masala & Sun-Dry range of microwave ovens. Starting at Rs 18,900, the microwaves will come with a 10-year warranty on ceramic cavity.

Soundbars

Upon the purchase of Samsung Soundbars, consumers will be able to avail an instant discount of up to 30 percent. Recently launched, Samsung’s 2022 Soundbar lineup, comprising of flagship Q series and lifestyle S series.

Washing Machines

Laundry care just got more exciting as during Blue Fest 2.0, Samsung will offer mega savings to its consumers such as up to 25 percent instant discount, up to 20 percent cashback and affordability programs such as easy EMI at Rs 990 with a zero down payment option.