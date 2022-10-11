During the ongoing sale season, Samsung announces a discount on its foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India. According to the company, Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available at a discount of 41 percent on the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a discount of 38 percent on the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G available at a discount of Rs 19,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 available at discounts

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77,999 in India. It is now available at Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get Rs 5,000 instant discount on Kotak Bank and SBI Bank credit cards.

The foldable phone comes in Cream and Phantom Black colour variants.

The highlights of the smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core chipset, a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and an IPX8 rating. This is the first foldable smartphone to come with water-resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is available at a major discount during the ongoing Amazon sale. Launched at a starting price of Rs 1, 42,999 in India, Galaxy Z Fold 3 is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,19,999. Buyers can also avail of an Amazon coupon worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the smartphone. Additionally, customers can also get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in Green, Black and Silver colour variants. In terms of highlights, the smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core chipset, support for S-Pen, an under-display camera and a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display. It comes with a lightweight Armor Aluminum frame that bears a IPX8 rating for durability.

During the ongoing Flipkart and Amazon sales, buyers can also get massive discounts on Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy M32 Prime Edition and so on.