Samsung announces massive discounts on Galaxy phones, tablets, wearables: Check offers, cashback and more here

Samsung has announced its NO MO’ FOMO festival sale that will provide offers and cashback on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, wearables and more. These offers will be available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and the new Samsung Shop App starting today. Samsung Shop App users making their first purchase will also get an additional off up to Rs 4,500. Also Read - Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale is now live: Offers on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, and more

During the NO MO’ FOMO sale, consumers can get up to 57 percent off on Galaxy smartphones ranging from top of the line flagship Galaxy Z series and Galaxy S series to the innovative Galaxy A series and Galaxy M and F series. Consumers purchasing Galaxy Z series smartphones can buy Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 at Rs 499 and those buying select Galaxy S series and Galaxy A series smartphones can avail 50 percent off on covers. Also Read - Samsung to roll out cloud gaming service on Tizen smart TVs

Consumers purchasing Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can get up to 55 percent off and select models of new Galaxy laptops can be purchased at up to 30 percent off during the NO MO’ FOMO sale. Those buying Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories and laptops will also get up to 15 percent cashback when paying through HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Also Read - Best LED TVs to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

The offers extend beyond smartphones with up to 48 percent off on Samsung TVs such as The Frame, QLED and UHD TVs. On the purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and UHD TVs, consumers will get a Galaxy A32 smartphone worth Rs 21,490 while consumers purchasing the top of the line Neo QLED TVs (select 8K models) will get a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth Rs 109,999.

During the NO MO’ FOMO sale, consumers buying Samsung digital appliances including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves will get up to 43 percent off. Consumers buying Samsung TVs and digital appliances will also get up to 22.5 percent cashback on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores when paying through ICICI and other leading bank debit and credit cards.

Consumers will get an extra 5 percent off on purchase of two or more of the 550 products listed under the Buy More Save More offer on Samsung.com and Samsung Shop App. Consumers shopping from Samsung.com will also enjoy superfast delivery of Samsung products to their doorsteps across 28,000 PIN codes or they can visit 1,300+ Samsung exclusive stores across the country to buy their favourite Samsung products.