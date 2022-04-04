Launched earlier this year, Samsung has announced offers on its latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The series includes Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra and the pricing of this smartphone series starts from 72,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,18,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Here’s how to book, price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: New offers announced

As per the offers announced, buyers will get a Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs 26,999 at Rs 2,999 on the purchase of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In case you are upgrading from a Galaxy Note series, you can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 12,000 while if you are upgrading from Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip series, you will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. For other devices, they will get a bonus of Rs 5,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specifications, features, expected price

If the buyers choose to purchase the Galaxy S22 series via Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit/debits cards, they can get a cashback of Rs 5,000. Also Read - Samsung starts producing Galaxy M13 5G in India: Report

On the other hand, on the purchase of Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22, customers will get Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 2,999. They will get also get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 on Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip & Galaxy Note series. Other smartphone holders will get ab upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Alternatively, customers who opt to purchase these devices via Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit/debits cards, can avail cashback of Rs 5000.

Notably, the Galaxy S22 series is now on sale across all leading retail outlets, Samsung online Store and Amazon.com.

For the unversed, the newly launched handsets are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and run on the latest Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pricing

The 8GB RAM+256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 is launched at Rs 76,999 in India, while the 8GB RAM+128GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 72,999. Similarly, the 8GB +128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus will be available for Rs 84,999 while the 8GB +256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 88,999. Both these phones, that is, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be in India Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants.

Coming to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the 12+256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 1,09,999 in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. The 12+512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,18,999 in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour variants.