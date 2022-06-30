Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students

Samsung has announced new deals and special prices exclusively for Indian students under the Student Advantage Program on company’s official online store Samsung Shop and Samsung Exclusive Stores. The program is designed to empower students by offering new technology for their everyday use, making digital learning more affordable and accessible to the youth of India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 review: One PC for all your needs

The company will provide end-to-end services from buying to support and will make the purchase process convenient for students, strengthening Samsung’s vision of ‘Powering Digital India’. Also Read - Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today: Check details

“Through the Student Advantage Program, we are aiming to make premium technology accessible to young students across the country and supporting them in their educational journey, in line with our vision of Powering Digital India. The program encompasses a wide variety of products being offered at special student prices and we are optimistic that it will enable digital learning at an affordable cost and improve accessibility to technology for youth,” Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India said in a statement. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 gets a price of Rs 2,000; now selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Under the program, Samsung’s flagship smartphones including Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A Series smartphones above Rs 10,000 and Galaxy Tab A series and Galaxy Tab S series will be available at 5 percent off. Students will get 10 percent off on Samsung wearables and laptops while Samsung Monitors will be available at 5 percent off.

On purchasing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999 in addition to an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of Rs 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5 perdent off.

On purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of R 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5 percent off. Students will also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.

Students can avail the offers through the Samsung Student Advantage microsite or by visiting a nearby Samsung Exclusive Store. Students will get direct access to genuine Samsung products and will have the option to pay through easy no-cost EMIs along with easy exchange benefit too.