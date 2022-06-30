comscore Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Announces Offers On Galaxy S22 Series Phones Galaxy Watch 4 And More For Students In India
News

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students in India

Deals

Samsung will provide end-to-end services from buying to support and will make the purchase process convenient for students, strengthening Samsung’s vision of ‘Powering Digital India’.

Galaxy-S22

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students

Samsung has announced new deals and special prices exclusively for Indian students under the Student Advantage Program on company’s official online store Samsung Shop and Samsung Exclusive Stores. The program is designed to empower students by offering new technology for their everyday use, making digital learning more affordable and accessible to the youth of India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 review: One PC for all your needs

The company will provide end-to-end services from buying to support and will make the purchase process convenient for students, strengthening Samsung’s vision of ‘Powering Digital India’. Also Read - Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today: Check details

“Through the Student Advantage Program, we are aiming to make premium technology accessible to young students across the country and supporting them in their educational journey, in line with our vision of Powering Digital India. The program encompasses a wide variety of products being offered at special student prices and we are optimistic that it will enable digital learning at an affordable cost and improve accessibility to technology for youth,” Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India said in a statement. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 gets a price of Rs 2,000; now selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Under the program, Samsung’s flagship smartphones including Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A Series smartphones above Rs 10,000 and Galaxy Tab A series and Galaxy Tab S series will be available at 5 percent off. Students will get 10 percent off on Samsung wearables and laptops while Samsung Monitors will be available at 5 percent off.

On purchasing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999 in addition to an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of Rs 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5 perdent off.

On purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of R 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5 percent off. Students will also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.

Students can avail the offers through the Samsung Student Advantage microsite or by visiting a nearby Samsung Exclusive Store. Students will get direct access to genuine Samsung products and will have the option to pay through easy no-cost EMIs along with easy exchange benefit too.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022: Here's all the tech inside the new SUV
Photo Gallery
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022: Here's all the tech inside the new SUV
List of top movies, series arriving on Netflix in July

Photo Gallery

List of top movies, series arriving on Netflix in July

Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans: Free Disney+ Hotstar offered with these data packs

Telecom

Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans: Free Disney+ Hotstar offered with these data packs

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 top 5 alternatives: Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 top 5 alternatives: Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300

How to start (and stop) call forwarding service on your phone

How To

How to start (and stop) call forwarding service on your phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 top 5 alternatives: Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300

Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300: Top 5 alternatives for Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

TVS Radeon launched in India at Rs 59,925 with new LCD display: Check details

Xiaomi 12S Ultra to launch with a 1-inch sensor that costs $15 million

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999