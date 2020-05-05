Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers

Samsung India has announced consumer offers for all those who are planning to purchase televisions and digital appliances as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The company has kicked off ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-Book offers on TVs and digital appliances with up to 15 percent cashback and no-cost EMIs. Consumers can now book their products online on Samsung Shop and get Express Delivery from the nearest Samsung authorized retailer as soon as deliveries are permitted in the locality. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booked customers get Rs 4,000 E-voucher; check details

Samsung’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-Book offers program is valid till May 8, 2020. Consumers purchasing products will be eligible for up to 15 percent cashback, and no-cost EMIs. The range also includes Samsung consumer electronics products such as Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines and Smart Ovens. Additionally, consumers buying Samsung televisions will get 1+1 extended warranty on the panel and 30-day trial offer of ZEE5 Premium pack. Also Read - 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाले 5 धांसू स्मार्टफोन: Samsung, xiaomi और मोटोरोला ये हैं ऑप्शन

“At Samsung, consumer well-being is top priority and so we are committed to take every step to provide convenience to them and their families. Through our pre-book offer on Samsung Shop, we want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per Government regulation on relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorized retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates: All you need to know

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Samsung in a press statement on Monday noted that the company has made arrangements across its retail and distribution channel, to help consumers to pre-book the products, without having to step out of their homes. They can book their Samsung products online on Samsung Shop. The express deliveries will be done from the nearest Samsung authorized retailer.